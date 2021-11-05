Official statistics: Jan - Sep retail turnover up 11.9 pct YoY

Romania's retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over January 1 - September 30, 2021 was up both as unadjusted and as workday and seasonally adjusted series from the year-ago period by 11.9 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday.

The nine-month retail trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was up 11.9 percent YoY as a result of growth in the sales of non-foods (+17.6 percent), retail volumes of motor fuels sold in specialized stores (+11.8 percent), and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+6.0 percent).

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over January 1 - September 30, 2021 increased 10.8 percent overall from the same period last year, mainly as a result of growth in sales of non-foods (+17.8 percent), automotive fuel retail sales in specialized stores (+10.7 percent), and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+4.3 percent).