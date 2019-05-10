Official statistics: Natural population growth stays negative this March

Romania's natural population growth was further negative this March, yet lower than in the same month of 2018, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release on Friday.

Compared to the same month of 2018, the number of live births was by 1,126 lower, while the number deaths was also by 2,350 less. The number of infants who died less than one year of age in March 2019 was 104, by 21 more compared to February 2019 and 12 higher YoY, reads the release.The natural population growth was negative both in March 2019 (at -10,330), and in March 2018 (at -11,554).There were 45 more marriages registered in March 2019 compared to the year-ago period, while the number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings and according to Law No. 202/2010 was 39 less.As many as 12,559 children were born in March, by 185 more than in February, while the number of deaths was 22,889, by 779 higher compared to the previous month.The number of marriages registered in March 2019 was 6,223 - by 936 higher than in February 2019, while the number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings and in compliance with Law No. 202/2010 was 2,766 - by 406 higher than in February 2019.