Official statistics: Romanian tourists prefer short trips, accommodation at relatives or friends

Romanian tourists prefer short trips of four nights at the most and seek accommodation at relatives or friends, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), which reveals that most of the Romanians' holiday trips in the first three quarters of 2019 were of 1-3 nights.

Tourist trips by residents in the reporting period stood at 15.326 million, up by 6.6 percent YoY.

Holiday trips accounted for 90.2 percent of the total, while business and professional trips represented 2.4 percent. Trips with 1 - 3 night stays accounted for 56.5 percent of the total holiday trips between Jan 1 - Sep 30, 2019.

Just as in previous years, the Romanian tourists remained constant in their preference for accommodation at relatives and friends during holiday travels, with 53 percent thereof resorting to such arrangements for their vacation stays. Accommodation in hotels and similar units is next in the ranking with 24.1 percent, followed by other forms of accommodation (tourist cottages, tourist hostels, rural hostels, bungalows, accommodation on ships) with 12.9 percent, INS said.

A 39.9 percent share of the Romanians on business and professional trips booked stays at hotels and similar facilities, while 27.6 percent of this category of travelers stayed at relatives and friends, and 14.6 percent at private rental houses.

Holiday travels peaked in August, at 20.9 percent of domestic trips and 23.3 percent of foreign trips. The peak months for business trips were February for domestic travels, with 21.4 percent of the total, and March for foreign trips - with 21 percent.

An overwhelming 97.8 percent of the foreign holiday trips between January - September 2019 were headed to Europe, and 92.8 percent of these had EU countries as destination.

A total of 62.44 million overnight stays have been registered in the reporting period (87.4 percent thereof for holiday trips). Of the 54.546 million holiday overnight stays, 84.2 percent were registered in Romania and 15.8 percent abroad.

In the first three quarters of 2019 Romanian residents spent more than 13.626 billion lei for holiday and business trips; 76 percent of the amount went for domestic trips. Spending with domestic travels accounted for 77.4 percent of the total holiday travel expenses, while foreign travels accounted for 22.6 percent of the amount.