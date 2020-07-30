 
     
Official statistics: Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stays 5.2 pct this June

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate kept steady at 5.2 percent this June, the same as in May, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Thursday.

The estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) in June 2020 was 467,000, up from 463,000 registered in May 2020, as well as from the same month of the previous year (343,000).

The male unemployment rate was by 0.5 percentage points higher than that of female unemployment, 5.5 percent to 5.0 percent, the release said.

The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25-74) this June was 4 percent (4.2 percent for men and 3.7 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 accounted for 71.1 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for June 2020.

The unemployment rate is the percentage of jobless persons of the economically active population.

