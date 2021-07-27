OG 2020 - Swimming: David Popovici qualifies for 100m freestyle semifinals

Romanian swimmer David Popovici (16 years of age) has qualified on Tuesday for the semifinals of the men's 100m freestyle event in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the eighth time of the heats, 48 seconds 03/100.

Popovici was fourth in his heat, heat 9, and Italian Thomas Ceccon scored the best timing of the day, 47 sec 71/100.

The semifinals of the 100m freestyle are scheduled on Wednesday and the final will take place on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

Also on Tuesday, the new phenomenon of Romanian swimming ranked fourth in the final of the the men's 200m freestyle event, only two hundredths away from the bronze medal.

Popovici will also compete in the 50m freestyle event on Friday.