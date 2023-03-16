OIF Secretary General pays visit to Bucharest marking Romania's 30th membership anniversary

Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo will be in Bucharest on Thursday for an official visit at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis, in the context of the 30th anniversary of Romania's membership of the institutional Francophonie in 2023.

Louise Mushikiwabo will be welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace at 11:30 a.m., and from midday, together with the Romanian President Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, she will participate in the official opening of the international conference "Francophonie of the future: education for sustainable development."

In the evening, at the National Museum of Art of Romania, there will be a concert performed by the Ensemble Violoncellissimo on the occasion of the celebration of 30 years of Romania's membership in the Francophonie, in the presence of the Secretary General of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Culture together with the Representation of the International Organization of La Francophonie in Central and Eastern Europe, the Regional Directorate of the University Agency of La Francophonie for Central and Eastern Europe and the Group of Francophone Embassies, Delegations and Institutions in Romania. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and Minister of Culture Lucian Romascanu will be in attendance.

In Romania, events dedicated to this anniversary will be organised throughout the year by Romanian institutions involved in areas of activity related to the Francophonie, in partnership with GADIF (Group of Francophone Embassies, Delegations and Institutes), REPECO - OIF Representation for Central and Eastern Europe and AUF-ECO - Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie - Central and Eastern Europe.