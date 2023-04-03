Olaf Scholz: The Republic of Moldova is part of our European family

The Republic of Moldova is part of the European family, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, stated, on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace, after the trilateral meeting with the Presidents Maia Sandu and Klaus Iohannis.

He welcomed the way in which Chisinau approached the necessary reforms in order to join the EU.

"At the centre of our discussions was the difficult situation in which the Republic of Moldova currently finds itself. Moldova is part of our European family. In the summer we granted it the status of a candidate country. I particularly welcome how determined Moldova has approached the necessary reforms, indispensable for joining the European Union. Moldova can be certain of our support for this path. I once again assured Mrs. President Sandu of this. Moldova is not alone, but benefits from massive international support. Together with France, last year we already organized three conferences within the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, an important signal of international support. I am confident that the fourth conference in the autumn will represent a new success," Scholtz said.