Oltenia Complex gets environmental permit to continue operation of Rosia quarry

The Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO) has got an environmental permit for the continuation of works in the extended license area of the investment related to the opening and commissioning of the Rosia de Jiu quarry, Gorj County, at a capacity of 8 million tons/year of lignite, reads a statement posted on the company's website on Tuesday.

The permit will allow the work front to be secured and excavators to be placed on the upper steps, which will also contribute to the establishment of the coal stockpile necessary to outlive the winter peak.

This environmental permit is issued by the Gorj Environmental Protection Agency (APM) and is valid for the entire period of the project.

"In order to obtain it, the company has demonstrated that it complies with the regulations imposed by environmental legislation. We note that the previous permit was cancelled in October 2019, following the appeals filed by environmental non-governmental organisations. The company will make every effort so that such situations, such as the one at the Rosia de Jiu quarry, do not happen again. The Rosia de Jiu quarry is the largest career within the CEO and provides the coal needed by the Rovinari Power Plant. At the same time, the Rosia Jiu quarry is a component of a 2020-2026 restructuring and decarbonisation plan that the CEO Energy Complex will carry out during the five years, with major importance in securing continuity for the coal-based energy," the release also mentions.