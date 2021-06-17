Ombudsman report: Access to pediatric psychiatry medical services is limited

Access to pediatric psychiatry medical services is limited, given that the number of doctors with this specialty working in public structures in Romania does not exceed 260, according to a special report of the Ombudsman regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of children, launched on Thursday.

"Access to pediatric psychiatric medical services is limited, the number of doctors specialized in pediatric psychiatry in Romania is reduced. The Health Ministry communicated that, presently, in Romania there are only 260 doctors specialized in pediatric psychiatry in public structures. We have counties where there is no doctor of this specialty (Giurgiu and Ialomita). We have counties where there isn't even a department, ward, or center for mental health for children (Calarasi, Giurgiu, Gorj, Ialomita, Ilfov, Vrancea, Salaj," said Cornelia Cor, counselor at the Brasov Territorial Bureau of the Ombudsman, on the occasion of the report's publishing.