On Europe Day, Cotroceni Presidential Palace lights up in colors of Ukrainian flag

The Cotroceni Presidential Palace was lit on Monday evening in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on the occasion of Europe Day.

President Klaus Iohannis posted on Twitter a photo of the Palace lit up in yellow and blue, after writing earlier in the day: "On this year's Europe Day we are called upon to defend core EU values, especially peace. In these difficult times, Europe must become stronger, more vocal, and better prepared, through enhanced transatlantic cooperation and working in full complementarity with NATO." AGERPRES

