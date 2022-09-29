On US visit, SNSPA delegation calls on Biden Institute

A delegation of the Bucharest National School of Political and Administrative Studies (SNSPA), led by SNSPA Rector Remus Pricopie, on Wednesday, called on the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration (University of Delaware), where they met Valerie Biden, President of the Biden Institute, told Agerpres.

Pricopie was accompanied by ambassador Andrei Muraru, MP Ben-Oni Ardelean and Dean of SNSPA's Faculty of Public Administration Diana Iancu.

Wednesday's meeting is one of strengthening the partnership between the University of Delaware, the Biden School, and SNSPA.

During the meeting, the lines of the next agreement between the two educational establishments were discussed, which will be signed in Bucharest next year and follow the intensification of the exchange of teaching and research experience between the two universities and their centres designed for the applied study of public policies and administration.

SNSPA, through the Faculty of Public Administration, concluded an Erasmus institutional mobility agreement with the University of Delaware and the Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy & Administration in 2014.

The American initiator of the collaboration was professor Maria P. Aristigueta Coons, then chair of the American Public Administration Association and a former dean of Delaware University.