One person injured, after several vehicles collide on A1 ahead of Hungarian border

Several vehicles collided on the A1 motorway on Sunday, ahead of the western Romanian border with Hungary, a person being injured and traffic diverted by police on the national road DN 7G.

According to the Arad County Police Inspectorate, the road incident took place before the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, where an automobile and a truck collided. Shortly after, a chain buffering occurred, involving eight other vehicles.

A man from Bulgaria was injured and is being medically evaluated, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the source, the traffic was diverted to the Nadlac city, on the descent brace on the motorway, respectively on DN 7G, thus being made the connection with the Nadlac I Border Crossing Point.

Infotrafic announces that on the A1 Deva-Nadlac motorway visibility is reduced below 100 meters due to thick fog.