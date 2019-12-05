Online food orders for Romanian food increase by 120 pct in 2019

Online food orders for Romanian food increased by 120 pct in the last 12 months, and the top features beef sour soup, rustic potatoes, papanasi (sweet cream and jam dumplings), and mititei (Romanian skinless sausages), according to an online food order platform.

"Romanian cuisine occupies a significant quota of the total number of orders that we register on the platform, and the demand for such products is continually growing. We are observing that a large part of the most ordered products in this category resemble those we savored in childhood. Most of our clients have a busy schedule, which does not offer them the time necessary to prepare these products, preferring a quick delivery home or at office," said Andreea Petrisor, managing director of Delivery Hero Romania, in a release remitted on Thursday to AGERPRES.

On the first place in the top of cities that order Romanian foods is Bucharest, followed by Brasov, Pitesti, Iasi and Timisoara.

Presently, approximately 17 pct of the total restaurants listed on the platform foodpanda have Romanian food as their specific.

From the data centralized by the company, the average value of such an order is 60 RON. Furthermore, most clients choose to order products in the Romanian cuisine category around lunch, and most orders are recorded towards the end of the week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

According to the release, foodpanda.ro, part of the Delivery Hero group, is the largest online food order platform in Romania, collaborating, presently, with over 1500 restaurants in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov, Constanta, Arad, Ploiesti, Oradea, Galati, Craiova, Sibiu, Pitesti, Targu Mures, Baia Mare and Braila.