Online Romanian language courses for foreigners; registration deadline - Sep 30

The third series of Romanian language courses, taught as a foreign language, is organized exclusively online by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), through the Zoom or Google Meet platforms, the deadline for registration being September 30.

According to an ICR press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the level test will take place online, on October 1, at 12.00, using Zoom or Google Meet.

Those interested can opt for a Romanian language module, with a total duration of 40 hours, either in the morning (between 9.30-11.30) or in the evening (between 18.30-20.30), during the period 5 October - December 9 or October 6 - December 10.

The groups bring together between 6 and 12 students, the minimum number being six participants to form a group for each level.

The Romanian language courses will be held in this session by Enida Cincora (born in 1990), PhD in Philology, assistant professor at the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest, where she teaches practical Romanian language courses as a foreign language Preparatory.

The registration fee for a 40-hour course module is 150 EUR or 740 RON, paid by bank transfer. This price includes the level test and the materials used.

Additional details and timetable are accessible by accessing the link: www.icr.ro/pagini/roman-ia-pe-scurt-cursuri-online-de-limba-romana-pentru-straini-inscrieri-pana-la-30- September 2020

With an experience of over 12 years in organizing Romanian language courses for foreigners in Bucharest, starting with March 2020 the Romanian Cultural Institute has adapted its educational offer to the conditions imposed by the regulations in force, offering online courses for all levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced).

AGERPRES .