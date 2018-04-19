ONRC: 22,772 companies radiated in Q1 2018, by 6.63% pct more than last year

The number of radiated companies increased by 6.63 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same period in 2017, reaching up to 22,772, according to statistics of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The most radiations were recorded in Bucharest - 3,325 companies (by 0,54 less compared with the first three months of 2017) and in the Cluj county - 1,007 (minus 5.18 per cent), Iasi - 964 (plus 5.34 per cent) and Timis - 889 (plus 30.39 per cent).On the opposite end of the scale, most radiations were recorded in the Ialomita County - 149 (by 20.16 more compared with the same interval last year), Covasna County - 169 (minus 11.52 per cent) and Calarasi - 195 (plus 5.41 per cent).By fields of activity, the largest number of radiations was recorded in the in the retail sector, repair and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 5,960 (plus 10.25 per cent compared with the first three months of last year), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 2,927 (plus 36.46) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 1,965 (plus 11.84 per cent).

AGERPRES .