ONRC: 441,227 women, shareholders or associates in Romanian companies at end of September

The number of women shareholders or associates in Romanian companies was, at the end of September 2021, 441,227, decreasing compared to August, these having a share of 34.25% in total number of shareholders or associates, according to data with the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC) consulted by AGERPRES.

At the end of August, the ONRC data recorded 567,626 women, respectively a share of 36.98% in the total number of shareholders or associates.

According to the centralised data, there were 847,158 male shareholders or associates (65.75%) in the 1,092,602 companies active in Romania at the end of September 2021.

The total number of individuals with legal powers associates / shareholders was, in the mentioned period, 1,288,385, Agepres.ro informs.

ONRC statistics show that the largest number of women shareholders / associates was registered in Bucharest - 93,222 (33.48%), Cluj - 24,868 (32.88%), Ilfov - 20,769 (34.45%) and Timis - 19,259 ( 32.64%), and the lowest in Covasna - 2,666 (32.80%), Mehedinti - 3,070 (35.54%) and Ialomita - 3,178 (35.48%).