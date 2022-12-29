ONRC: 6,022 companies and freelancers face insolvencies in Jan-Nov 2022

The number of companies and authorized natural persons (PFA) that went into liquidation increased by 10.64% in the first 11 months of 2022, compared to the similar period last year, with 6,022 insolvencies being recorded, according to the data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The most companies and PFAs facing insolvency were recorded in Bucharest, respectively 1,040, increasing by 4.42% compared to January-November 2021, Agerpres informs.

Ranking next in the hierarchy of insolvencies are the counties of Bihor, with 503 insolvencies (plus 28.64%), Cluj - 429 (minus 4.45%), Timis - 261 (minus 6.79%) and Ilfov - 245 (plus 47,59).

The fewest insolvencies were recorded in Botosani county, respectively 23, down by 37.84% compared to the same period in 2021, Harghita - 26 (plus 30%), Covasna - 28 (plus 64.71%) and Gorj - 29 (minus 44.23%) counties.

In November 2022, 635 insolvencies were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (120) and in the counties of Bihor (41), Cluj (40), Iasi (31) and Ilfov (28).

By field of activity, the largest number of insolvencies was recorded in wholesale, retail, vehicle and motorcycle repair, respectively 1,649 (plus 3.45% compared to the first 11 months of 2021), construction - 1,166 (plus 26.19%) and the manufacturing industry - 763 (plus 14.22%).