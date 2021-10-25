ONRC: Deregistrations of companies up almost 30pct Jan through September

The number of companies deregistered nationwide increased by 29.6pct in the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, up to 47,091 deregistrations, according to statistics released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Between January and September 2020, 36,337 deregistrations were recorded.

Most delistings in the first nine months of the year were registered in Bucharest - 7,610 (plus 31.8pct compared to January-September 2020) and in Timis - 2,184 (plus 31.55pct), Constanta - 2,055 ( plus 28.68pct) and Cluj - 2,018 (plus 18.99pct) counties, Agerpres informs.

At the opposite pole, the least delistings were recorded in the Ialomita - 369 (up 51.23pct compared to the first nine months of last year), Covasna - 406 (plus 57.36pct) and Teleorman - 411 (plus 14.17pct).

The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Alba (plus 70.66pct), Covasna (plus 57.36pct) and Vrancea (plus 57.14pct). During the reference period there were no decreases in terms of the number of deregistered companies.

By fields of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in the wholesale and retail trade sector, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 12,975 (plus 32.45pct compared to January-September 2020), constructions - 4,347 (plus 28.15pct), professional, scientific and technical activities - 3,972 (plus 28.67pct).

In September 2021, 4,849 delistings of companies were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (786) and in the Constanta (229), Ilfov (210) and Iasi (203) counties.