ONRC: Five-month business dissolutions at 15,751, almost 60 pct higher YoY

Business dissolutions in the first five months of the year were up 59.49 percent standing at 15,751 compared to 9,876 in the same period of the year before, shows data released on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). 


Bucharest tops the list with most company dissolutions - 2,103 (up 50.74 pct compared to January - May 2017), followed by the counties of Cluj with 503 (+65.61 pct), Constanta - 449 (+54.12 pct) and Timis - 408 (+67.07 pct). 

The counties with the highest YoY percentage increase in the number of shut down companies are Olt (+391.3 pct), Botosani (+198.1 pct), Ialomita (+146.8 pct), Vrancea (+135.71 pct) and Giurgiu (+131.88). In none of the counties did dissolution numbers decrease.

