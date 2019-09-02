ONRC: Number of companies that went into dissolution down 6.92 pct in 7 months

The number of companies that went into dissolution in the first seven months of 2019 went down by 6.92 per cent compared to the same period last year, to 19,872 units, compared with 21,349 companies recorded in 2018, accorded to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most dissolutions were recorded in Bucharest - 3,450 companies (down by 19.88 per cent against the first seven months in 2018) and Timis county - 999 (minus 11.36 per cent), Constanta - 979 (plus 6.30 per cent) and Cluj (minus 16.68 per cent). The smallest number of companies that faced dissolution in the said period were recorded in the Ialomita - 119 (minus 26.54 pct), Mehedinti - 124 (minus 8.15 pct) and Harghita - 125 (plus 5.04 pct 2018).Compared with January-July 2018, the highest increases in the number of dissolved companies were recorded in the Caras-Severin (plus 111.54 pct), Teleorman (plus 79.59 pct) and Braila (plus 56.6 pct), while the most significant drops were recorded in the Botosani (minus 43.34 pct), Neamt (minus 35.01 pct) and Olt (minus 34 pct) counties.In July 2019, there were recorded 3,246 dissolutions, most of them in Bucharest (558) and in the Timis (218), Constanta (167) and Cluj (156) counties.The field of activity that recorded most dissolutions in January - July 2019 was wholesale and retail trade; repair of vehicles and motor vehicles, where there were recorded 5,945 dissolutions nationwide.

AGERPRES