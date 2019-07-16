ONRC: Number of insolvencies down by 28.76 per cent in Q1 2019, to 3,196

The number of companies and certified natural persons facing insolvency went down by 28.76 per cent in the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period last year, to 3,196, according to data released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies and certified natural persons facing insolvency were recorded in Bucharest, 551 respectively, down by 38.57 per cent, compared with the same period of 2018, followed by the Bihor County - 240 insolvencies (-18.09 per cent), Constanta - 169 (-29.29 per cent) and Timis - 168 (-20 per cent).

By fields of activity, the largest number of insolvencies were recorded in January-May in wholesale and retail trade, vehicles and motor vehicles repair, 991 (-29.32 per cent).

In June, there were recorded 560 insolvencies, most of them in Bucharest (83).

Also, in the first six months of 2019 a number of 7,601 companies suspended their activity, down by 20.97 per cent compared with the same period of 2018, and 16,626 companies went into dissolution, by 10.47 per cent less than in January-June 2018.