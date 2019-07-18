ONRC: Numer of dissolved companies down 10.47pct in Q1 2019

The number of dissolved companies went down in the first quarter of 2019 by 10.47 per cent, compared with the same period last year, to 16,626 units, against the 18,570 companies that went into dissolution in 2018, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most company dissolutions were recorded in Bucharest - 2,892 companies (down 23.02 per cent against the first six months in 2018) and in Constanta county - 812 (plus 0.87 per cent), Timis county - 781 (minus 19.40 per cent) and Cluj county - 763 (minus 20.35 per cent).The smallest number of dissolved companies were recorded in the following counties: Mehedinti (minus 19.20 per cent), Ialomita - 103 (minus 25.36 per cent) and Harghita - 109 (plus 1.87 per cent).Compared with the January-June 2018 period, the most significant increases in the number of dissolved companies were recorded in the Caras-Severin (plus 87.68 per cent), Teleorman (plus 71.21 per cent) and Braila (plus 66.67 per cent) counties, while the most significant drops were recorded in Botosani county (minus 45.71 per cent), Neamt county (minus 42.24 per cent) and Olt county (minus 40.43 per cent).The activity field in which the most dissolutions were recorded in January 2019 was "wholesale and retail trade; repair of vehicles and motor-vehicles," with 5,007 dissolutions recorded at national level.In June there were 2,469 company dissolutions recorded, most of them in Bucharest - 480.