ONRC: Over 8,000 companies suspend activity in first nine months of 2020

The number of companies that have suspended their activity decreased, in the first nine months of 2020, by 25.44% compared to the similar period of 2019, reaching 8,091, according to data published by the National Office Trade Registry (ONRC), as reported by AGERPRES.

Most companies that suspended their activity between January and September 2020 were from Bucharest, respectively 834 (decreasing by 21.76% compared to the same period in 2019), the capital city being followed by the counties of Cluj, with 528 suspended companies (decreasing by 5.38%), Constanta - 389 (decreasing by 18.79%) and Bihor - 380 (-28.57%).

At the opposite end, the least suspensions were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (28, decreasing by 34.88%, compared to January - September 2019), Giurgiu (57, -52.89%) and Gorj (52, decreasing with 52.73%).

According to the quoted source, there were no increases in the number of suspensions in any county, while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Mehedinti (-56.85%), Giurgiu (-52.89%) and Gorj (- 52.73%).

By fields of activity, the highest number of suspensions was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 2,214 (-33.33%), in other service activities - 863 suspensions (-12.65%) and in professional, scientific and technical activities - 653 suspensions (-25.37%).

In September, 987 company suspensions were registered, most of them in Bucharest - 100 and in the counties of Constanta - 108 and Bihor - 50.