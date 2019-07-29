Opposition PNL calls for immediate resignation of gov't

The opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) is calling for the immediate PNL resignation of the government, PNL MP Florin Roman said on Monday.

"The National Liberal Party is calling for the immediate resignation of the entire Dancila Cabinet. I do not think that in this situation we can only speak of to the point guilt, it is obviously a gangrene of the whole citizen's security system in Romania. As you may remember, last December I was drawing attention from Parliament's podium that that was only the beginning that the law of the compensatory appeal will continue to generate dramas and one week later that horrific crime in Medias happened. At the prime minister's question time I was drawing attention to the fact that massive retirements in the public security system, coupled with the release of criminals will generate a new wave of dramas," Roman said before a meeting of the Defence Committee, where representatives of the Special Telecommunications System (STS) will testify about the Caracal case.

Roman said that what happened in Caracal, where a hitch-hiking teenage girl was reportedly kidnaped, raped and murdered as the authorities took a long time to act on her emergency call, demonstrates "very clearly" that the entire security system of the citizen is "gangrened."

"When there are such situations, the solution is one - in any civilised country of the world the cabinet would have resigned the second after. It is not enough that the Police chief was dismissed, that police officers and non-commissioned officers are being investigated, that they blame each other, we have one culprit: the Dancila government," added the PNL MP.