Opposition reactions after censure motion adoption

Following the censure motion clearing Parliament on Thursday, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said: "The nightmare that Romania has lived through has ended (..) I want to thank President Klaus Iohannis for a decisive involvement in the success of the motion, and I also want to thank my PNL colleagues that came for the vote and voted for this motion, and all political partners."

Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos believes the passage of the motion against the Dancila Cabinet is "only the first step in organising early parliamentary elections," calling on President Klaus Iohannis to convene consultations with "all responsible political forces." In a Facebook post, Ciolos emphasises that "a new parliamentary majority and a responsible government are needed to start rebuilding the country, the necessary constitutional reforms and restoring the confidence that the government must work for the people, not for party groupings."In a Facebook post, national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna says the vote cast for the censure motion to pass was not one "against Dancila so that [former PSD national leader] Ponta may come to power," but it was one for "solving a crisis," adding that calling early elections is the solution now.