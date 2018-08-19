Opposition's PMP requests urgent setting up of parliamentary committee concerning 10 August events

The People's Movement Party (PMP, opposition, ed. n.) condemns the refusal of the Chamber of Deputies' leadership of invoking an extraordinary session of the Parliament in order to investigate the brutal way in which the law and order forces repressed the peaceful protest of Romanians from diaspora, on 10 August, and requests the urgent setting up of a parliamentary committee in order to investigate the events that took place in Victoriei Square.

"We expected this refusal, PSD (Social Democratic Party, main at rule, ed. n.) has always run away from responsibility. Still, the fact that the social democrats are trying to bury any attempt of seriously debating the abuse that occurred in Victoriei Square is revolting and does nothing but increase the suspicion in their involvement in infiltrating provocateurs in the crowd. Firstly, they sent (Prime Minister, ed. n.) Viorica Vasilica on holiday, so the guilt will fall on someone else, in this situation - the Gendarmerie; today, they refuse to summon the Parliament. All this, just so they won't have to show up in front of a Parliamentary investigation committee, as it is normal. Thus, PMP requests for a parliamentary investigation committee to be set up, with the participation of all the institutions involved, in order to investigate the events of 10 August in Victoriei Square. It is paramount to find out who sent the provocateurs in Victoriei Square, and, just as important, the way in which the Government chose to order the intervention measures against the peaceful population on the night of 10-11 August. There must be a minimum concordance between the public statements and the action. The PSD-ALDE alliance is an alliance of cowards, headed by their chief, Liviu Dragnea," PMP chairman Eugen Tomac said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.The deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Carmen Mihalcescu, the one who took over on Monday the attributions of Speaker Liviu Dragnea, said that the National Liberal Party, Save Romania Union and The People's Movement Party requested the summoning of an extraordinary session during the period of August 20 - August 24, and that their request does not meet all the legal and regulation provisions.