Oradea Phillharmonic presents Seherezada concert with Panist Csiky Boldiszar on Thursday

The Oradea Philharmonic on Thursday will present the concert entitled "Seherezada," with works by American composer George Gershwin and Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and pianist Csíky Boldizsar as a guest. The symphony orchestra will be conducted by Romeo Rimbu.

The first piece that will be presented during the weekly concert is the "Porgy and Bess" Suite by George Gershwin, followed by "Rhapsody in Blue" by the same author, and after the break, the symphonic Suite "Sheherezada," op. 35, by Nikolay Rimsky-Korsakov.

The title of the concert is given by this work of the Russian composer, which is one of his most important works. It was composed in 1888 and is inspired by the collection of stories "A Thousand and One nights," also known as "The Arabian Nights."

The concert will be led by the permanent conductor of the Oradea Philharmonic, Romeo Rimbu, a complex musician, who works both as an oboist and as a conductor, in collaboration with numerous orchestras in Romania and abroad. He is a university professor at the Faculty of Arts in Oradea.

Guest pianist Csíky Boldizsar Jr., born in Reghin on November 25, 1968, graduated from the Gheorghe Dima Music Academy in Cluj-Napoca. During his student years, he won five national awards for piano performance. He improved at the Music Academies in Budapest and Lubeck and participated in masterclasses in Munich and Fontainebleau. In 2000, he received the title of permanent soloist of the Munchener Musikseminar institution in Germany.

The pianist gave concerts with all symphony orchestras in Romania, recorded for radio and television, was invited to be part of the jury of some international piano competitions and gave master classes in the country and abroad. His artistic activity includes over 800 concerts and recitals held on all stages in Romania, but also abroad on stages in Europe, Asia and America. In 2006, he obtained the title of Doctor of Music, and is currently a university professor at the Gheorghe Dima Music Academy in Cluj-Napoca.

Violinist Nagy Kalman, concertmaster of the Oradea Philharmonic, began his study of the instrument in his hometown, Targu-Mures, then followed university courses at the "Gheorghe Dima" Academy of Music in Cluj-Napoca. Since 2003, he has been a member of the "Transilvania" Philharmonic Orchestra in Cluj. In the years that followed, he participated in several master classes and gave concerts as a soloist in different cities of the country and abroad (in the United States of America, Hungary and Japan).