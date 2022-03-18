Oradea State Theatre Regina Maria represents Romania at Balkan Breeze Theater Festival in Turkey

Oradea State Theatre Regina Maria is the only theatre in Romania to participate in the 9th edition of the International Balkan Countries Theater Festival Balkan Breeze held in Bursa, Turkey, with the show Tartuffe, by Moliere, which will be presented on March 23 and 24 by the theatre's Iosif Vulcan Troupe.

"This year is Moliere's year. 400 years since his birth, that will lead this year to many performances on the texts of the great playwright. The fact that we represent Romania is an honor and a plus for the theatre's ability to mobilize to honor this invitation in a not very favourable period. This means that the theatre cares about its value, its troupe, its special performances, and that it has mad special efforts to go to this festival," Victoria Balint, head of the Iosif Vulcan Troupe told a press conference, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to literary secretary Florina Dometi, who took care of all the preparations for the participation and visit to Turkey, the festival organizers were so excited about the show in northwestern Oradea that they scheduled two performances, on March 23 and 24, from 20:00 at the Ahmet Vefik Pasa Theatre, and they decided for it to be the production that will conclude the festival. Representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Turkey will also be present at the first performance, Victoria Balint said.

"It's our first outing this year, and after the years of restrictions, the one we really want, both to reconnect with friends and to strengthen relations with theatres in Turkey and to create new connections with guest theatres, something that will open up more opportunities for us in the future," said Florina Dometi.

According to the director of the Regina Maria Theatre, actress Ioana Dragos-Gajdo, the presence of the Romanian theater troupe from Oradea at the Bursa festival contributes to the increase of the Oradea theatre and the Romanian theatre's notoriety on an international level.

The performance Tartuffe, adapted and directed by Vlad Trifas premiered at the Regina Maria Theatre on September 19, 2021. Keeping the subject, the main themes and the comic nature, the play was adapted by director Vlad Trifas at the current speed of information transfer, emphasizing new meanings and nuancing the dramatic aspect. Since its premiere, this production has come to the attention of festival selectors.

The International Balkan Countries Theater Festival Balkan Breeze, in Bursa, aims to bring the Balkan countries closer through the theater in a spirit of "borderless" solidarity and freedom. Without a specific theme, ten theatre troupes from Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Uzbekistan and Romania are participating this year.