Orban, after Cotroceni consultations: Statements we're cutting pensions and salaries - lies of PSD propaganda

The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated, on Friday, that the statements according to which the PNL will cut pensions and salaries are "huge lies" launched by the "diversionary propaganda of the PSD [Social Democrat Party]".

"President Iohannis promulgated the Pension Law, it's a law in force, and the PNL respects the laws in force. In what regards all the lies that the diversionary propaganda of the PSD launched - that we're not paying salaries, that we're diminishing salaries, that we're diminishing pensions, that we won't pay for the projects in the PNDL [National Programme for Local Development] are huge lies, which have nothing to do with the PNL's program. The National Liberal Party has as its main objective to increase the wages of Romanians, but this increase must be based on realities and not on subjective administrative decisions, on drawing investments that would create well-paying jobs, on increasing the competitiveness of the Romanian economy and not on administrative decisions that depend on the pen of a dignitary which is producing false figures," Orban mentioned, after the consultations with the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.When asked if the PNL wants to fire 400,000 state employees, Orban emphasized that the National Liberal Party desires for the people's wages to increase."Surely, regarding the budget, if we look at the budget execution on the first months of the year we see the highest growth in 2019 in comparison with 2018: personnel costs that increased by 27 pct compared to 2018. We will have to look very attentively at the personnel costs, because we want a relaunch of investments, we want public resources to be allotted with priority towards investments in infrastructure, in people, in all that is necessary to ensure the quality of life of citizens. And in this regard I have said that in the past three years administration has been filled with people coming through the backdoor who know nothing, a lot of people with no competence, who don't even go to their jobs. Or, if they do go to work, they go to drink coffee and aimlessly move papers around. We will have an evaluation with the utmost exigency, so that we keep in public institutions the career civil servants, the competent civil servants, and the thieves, the sluggish and the politruks go and make a living from free market activities," Ludovic Orban also said.