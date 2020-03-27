Orban, after meeting new Health Minister:Same lines of action; goal - to defend health and life

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the same lines of action will be maintained in the fight against the new coronavirus, the fundamental goal being to defend the health and life of the citizens, to reduce the spread of the virus and to improve diagnostic capacity.

Orban made these clarifications after a meeting held at the Ministry of Health.

"I wanted to be present in person as the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru takes office. We have discussed the priorities for the Ministry of Health in the next period, we are certainly maintaining the same lines of action. Our main goal is to defend the health and life of the Romanian citizens, to reduce the spread of the virus, to increase the diagnostic capacity of public health departments so as to cope with the fundamental mission they have in the fight against the coronavirus, and to prepare hospitals for receiving patients with coronavirus," said Orban .

The prime minister went on to say that talks also focused on measures regarding the medical staff.

"We have discussed the urgency of purchasing protective equipment to protect all those in the public health system who are involved in the fight against coronavirus and also to protect medical and non-medical staff in hospitals, to protect the representatives of Public Health Directorates," added Orban.

The prime minister mentioned that he personally conveyed to the minister Nelu Tataru the request to distribute protective equipment, disinfectants to the network of family and outpatient medics, as well.