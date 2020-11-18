 
     
Orban - consultations with small agricultural producers: Closed markets to be reopened as soon as epidemiological conditions allow

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ludovic Orban

The activity of the closed markets will be resumed as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow it and under conditions of sanitary security for the citizens, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban transmitted during the consultations he had, on Wednesday, with Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros, with the representatives of the associations of vegetable growers, small producers and beekeepers from Romania, according to AGERPRES.

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the Prime Minister explained that activity is currently allowed in open and moving markets, and the measure of temporarily suspending the activity of closed markets was taken for reasons of health protection of citizens, especially the elderly, the most exposed in this context.

The head of the Executive specified, according to the quoted source, that "the activity of the closed markets will be resumed as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow it and under conditions of sanitary security for the citizens".

 

