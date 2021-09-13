 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Orban: Courage, devotion, abnegation - words coming to mind when thinking of firefighters, their missions

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Monday, on the occasion of the Firefighters' Day, that, over time, Romanian firefighters successfully fulfilled complex and dangerous missions in fires, floods, snow-ins, calamities, being always there for people in need, and sent his appreciation for the support they gave at the start of the health crisis and in the recent fires in Greece, agerpres reports.

"Today, September 13, we mark the Firefighters' Day in Romania and we remember, piously and with recognition, the act of heroism of the firefighters who, 173 years ago, in the Battle of Spirii Hill, paid their blood tribute. Courage, devotion, abnegation - these are the words that come to mind when thinking of firefighters or seeing them on mission. This noble savior profession is synonymous with loving your kind more than yourself and that is why it is so respected by us all," Orban wrote on his Facebook page.

He showed that firefighters are always together with those in need, mentioning their support in combating the pandemic and in the recent fires in Greece.

"Over time, the Romanian firefighters successfully fulfilled complex and dangerous missions - in fires, floods, snow-ins, calamities - being always there for those in need; for which they permanently have our gratitude. We thank them, also, for the remarkable support granted when the health crisis provoked by the COVID-19 epidemic began, as well as for the honoring way in which they did their duty in the recent fires in Greece. Many happy returns to the firefighters of Romania! Many happy returns to all rescuers!," Orban also wrote.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.