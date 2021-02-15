Orban: Florin Citu - present next Monday in Prime Minister's Question Time

Prime Minister Florin Citu will participate next Monday in the Prime Minister's Question Time in the Chamber of Deputies, announced the Chamber Speaker Ludovic Orban, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

"The presence of the Prime Minister next Monday, from 17:00 hrs, at the Prime Minister's Question Time was decided today in the Chamber of Deputies' Standing Bureau, after consultation with Prime Minister Florin Citu, a procedure that was initiated by the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] parliamentary group," Orban said in Parliament on Monday.

PSD spokesperson Radu Oprea said on Monday that Prime Minister Florin Citu must come in Parliament this week to provide explanations into the results of his visit to Brussels and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"We have decided that Prime Minister Florin Citu should come in Parliament, in the week 15-19 [February]), in accordance with the Rules of Procedure of the Chamber of Deputies, to give explanations. He must say very clearly what the results of the visit to Brussels are and why he is mocking the National Recovery and Resilience Plan," Oprea told a press conference after the meeting of the PSD National Political Bureau