Orban: I do not support green COVID certificate, measure that seriously violates some principles

MP Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that he did not support the idea of the COVID green certificate, as the obligation to present it "seriously violates some principles", including the right to work, "an unprecedented issue", agerpres reports.

"I do not support the green certificate and it seems to me a measure that seriously violates some principles. We have taken the restrictive measures (...) in the name of protecting the right to life, which is a fundamental right, we have taken them temporarily, only in times when they were needed and they were valid for everyone, because in fact, their only goal was to protect health and prevent the spread of the virus," Orban told Realitatea Plus TV station.

He noted that, in this context, citizens' rights are restricted."The green certificate appeared at the European level in the first phase, although it is not true, as many claim, that the European Commission imposes it on us. It is a certificate of international circulation, but it is not a certificate through which on restricts the right to work, the right to culture, the right to education, the right to social protection. After that, you have no justification," he explained.According to Orban, it is about "discrimination" between COVID vaccinated and unvaccinated people."It is clear that people who are vaccinated are people who can transmit the virus. I cannot epidemiologically justify a distinction, a discrimination between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, as long as both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can transmit the virus. Affecting the right to work is an unprecedented issue, it is a serious damage," he said.The former National Liberal Party head also stated that he is against compulsory vaccination.