Orban: I think a prime minister must periodically find out about price of staples

PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Monday that a prime minister must periodically find out about price of staples, which affect purchasing power.

Asked in a show on B1 TV if he knows the price of a loaf of bread, Ludovic Orban said that he consumes sliced bread, which costs about six lei, but that there is a tendency to increase the price of bread.

"I think that a prime minister, and here I am convinced that Mr. Citu really understood, must be informed periodically, even weekly, on the price, not only for bread, but also on some prices - the price for diesel or gasoline, the price per kilowatt of electricity, because they affect people's purchasing power. (...)," said the PNL leader.

The answer of the PNL chair comes in the context in which, recently asked if he knows how much a loaf of bread costs, the prime minister Florin Citu answered that he does not eat brea