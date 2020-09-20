Orban: Iasi and Moldova need real support from governments in Bucharest

Chairman of the National liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban attended a meeting in Iasi on Sunday, alongside representatives of local authorities led by Liberals and the party's candidates in the elections due in a week, where he stressed the importance of infrastructure development, as well as of investments in the county, but also in the entire region of Moldova.

"Iasi, Moldova need economic development, investment, economic dynamics, real support from the governments in Bucharest. From our point of view, this is what will happen. Moldova is where the biggest investment projects in the next 10 years will be carried out. Moldova's main problem is connectivity, the fact that it must be connected to all European transport networks. This connectivity, already long overdue, is needed for investment to cross the mountains. It is impossible not to build a motorway in 30 years that will connect Iasi with the European transport infrastructure. Why should we be surprised? Neither is Bucharest connected by motorway to the European transport infrastructure. PNL had to come to rule and obtain from the European Commission the promise that it will finance the missing section," Orban said.

He added that he respects Iasi "for its history, for its valuable people, for what it represents: the second capital of Romania".

Present at the event, Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, who is a parliamentarian for Vaslui, declared that the PNL has the best opportunity so far.

Mayor Mihai Chirica, the PNL candidate for Iasi City Hall, said that the importance that the Liberal Government shows to Moldova is demonstrated by the fact that never, in such a short time, have there been so many members of the Executive in Iasi.

"It is an attention that comes from the repeated shortcomings that have occurred with respect to this region and the importance it [ed.n. - the Government] attaches to its development. It is an additional reason to show everyone that the current Government, that the government program both locally and nationally, understands how much it means to adjust the development of Romania's regions and to raise them at the same level," said Chirica.

The Minister of Environment, Costel Alexe, the PNL candidate for the presidency of the Iasi County Council, transmitted, in his turn, that the message "We team up for Iasi" is not only a political one, but "everyone's" arrear, for the 30 years in which no one knew how to team up.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, together with Nelu Tataru, Costel Alexe and Mihai Chirica, visited the site of the future Regional Emergency Hospital and the site of the Palas IT Campus project.