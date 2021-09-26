Orban: If Pres. Iohannis wants to have partnership, should have it with elected PNL chair

Former chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated that he did his duty in relation to President Klaus Iohannis and that if the head of state desires partnership, he can have one with the elected chair of the party, Prime Minister Florin Citu.

He was asked if there was a way to mend matters with Klaus Iohannis, after, on Saturday, at the end of the PNL Congress, he stated that between him and the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, "there is no more partnership."

"I was the head of campaign for the PNL candidate to the Presidency, Klaus Iohannis. Together we managed a sensational score, the highest political score - both in the first and the second round - for a President of Romania. I believe that I did my duty in relation to Mr. Iohannis and things are as clear as can be. Surely, if he wants to have partnership, he should have it with the elected chair of the party," said Orban, after voting in the PNL National Council, where the other leadership positions of the party are determined.

In regards to the fact that President Iohannis could have influenced the result of the vote in Congress, Orban replied: "You were witness to the congress. What can I say. I can tell you I've never lived through such a congress before."

In regards to the vote for the other positions in the PNL leadership, which is taking place, on Sunday, as part of the National Council, he said that it is "freely expressed, there is no control system., Agerpres informs.