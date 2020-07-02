Orban: Inviting HoReCa representatives to talks this Thursday to prepare opening of restaurants

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that on Thursday he will have a discussion with the ministers of Health, Economy and the Interior, to which HoReCa representatives will also be invited, to prepare the opening of the restaurants, but drew attention that their activity will be resumed only when the epidemiological conditions allow it.

"There aren't so many restrictions anymore. There are still indoors restaurants, cinemas, performance halls to be opened, there aren't any matches with in-person attendance and there are still some more restrictions related to the organization of sports competitions. (...) Tomorrow, I will have a meeting with [Finance] Minister Tataru, with [Interior] Minister Vela and Minister [of Economy] Popescu and we will invite HoReCa representatives to talks, to prepare the regulation on the opening of restaurants, which we will obviously decide when the epidemiological conditions allow and we have the guarantee that the companies that manage restaurants will get involved and ensure compliance with the rules for protecting the health of citizens, because, unfortunately, if you look at what is going on at several terraces, it is very clear that the rules that have been established are not being observed and there is a significantly higher risk of the virus spreading due to non-compliance with these rules," Orban told on Wednesday a national television TVR broadcast.

The prime minister stressed that further checks will be made and fines will be imposed if the rules are not observed on terraces and public places, emphasizing that the institutions with a control role will be mobilized in this regard.

"It is enough to go to the beach, to go to the terrace, in a public place and see that many do not follow the rules. In these conditions, obviously the number of infection cases has increased and it is obvious that we have to mobilize again all the authorities that have control powers, to start imposing fines, to enforce the compliance of economic agents, the compliance of citizens to observe the rules. Fines must be imposed if the rules are not followed. (...) To tell you the truth, so far we have relied on the involvement of institutional actors and companies, because we cannot control all the terraces, for example, we cannot control all the shops in Romania. We have no way of doing that and then it is normal for all economic actors to be interested in respecting these rules," Orban specified.

The prime minister once again criticized political leaders outside the government circle who challenged the government's measures to combat the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, many political leaders outside the government have acted irresponsibly during this period, challenged the measures we have taken, trivialized the danger posed by the epidemic. (...) Many irresponsible leaders, who do not care about people's lives and health, they urged people to disobey the rules, they deliberately displayed themselves in public without respecting the rules. (...) Permanently, on all possible channels, they denied all the efforts made by the authorities to ensure the observance of the rules and the protection of people's health," said the head of the Government.