Orban: National Liberal Party sits well in polls, I believe we've done our duty

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the National Liberal Party (PNL) is sitting well in the polls, even though the Liberal government, a "single color one", acted in "extremely difficult" conditions, those of a pandemic, an economic crisis and added that, in his opinion, the Executive that he is leading has done its duty.

"I am contradicting this information, in general, they who give to publicity the opinion polls are doing so in order to manipulate. The National Liberal Party is sitting well in the polls and those that give to publicity the polls are seeking to create the perception that the National Liberal Party has gone down. The National Liberal Party, in extremely difficult conditions, think about the fact we're a 'single color' government, we have a parliamentary base, if we add the USR [Save Romania Union] and the PMP [People's Movement Party] which we are in a closer relationship with, let's say the UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania], too, we still don't have 50 pct in Parliament, so we have a fragile parliamentary base. And we are faced with a situation nobody has faced before, epidemic, economic crisis, drought, extremely difficult situations that needed very consistent and very fast answers," said Ludovic Orban, on Sunday, at private broadcaster B1TV, when asked about information in the public space according to which the PNL has seen a drop at the polls.

The PNL chairman added that, in his opinion, the Liberal government "has done its duty".

"I believe we've done our duty. We saved lives, we saved jobs. I will give you some simple data: in May, the number of employees with a work contract, in May 2020, counted only 14,000 people fewer than the number of employees with a work contract in May 2019," Orban said.