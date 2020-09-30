Orban, on Constitutional Court decision: I find it very strange

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday regarding Romania's Constitutional Court decision that established that Parliament decides the date of the parliamentary elections that he finds it "very strange" and added that if the Legislature does not want to set the respective date "you can do nothing to parliamentarians."

Asked if it has ever happened in the last 30 years for Parliament to decide the date of the general elections, the prime minister said: "I don't remember."Asked if the Executive could in any way strengthen December 6 as the date of the parliamentary elections, the Prime Minister said: "The Court's decision rejected the complaint regarding the unconstitutionality of the law by which Parliament granted itself the right to set the date of elections."The Prime Minister added that he is curious about what will happen on this topic, reaffirming that Parliament has already set the date of the elections for December 6.Romania's Constitutional Court on Tuesday rejected the notification of President Klaus Iohannis and the Government on the Law on some measures for organizing elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, following the termination of the mandate of the elected Parliament in 2016.