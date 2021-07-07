 
     
Orban: PNL supports draft regarding SIIJ abolition in form adopted by government

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said on Wednesday that the PNL supports the draft regarding the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) in the form adopted by the Government, Agerpres informs.

"My point of view regarding the SIIJ is very clear. PNL still supports the abolition of the special department after the position expressed by the Venice Commission in the form adopted in Government," said Orban, in Parliament.

The PNL chair made the statements after the coalition meeting in which Prime Minister Florin Citu did not participate.

