Orban says Liberals are to notify Venice Commission next week on OUG amending Justice Laws

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban announce that the Liberals will send, next week, to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) the request to notify the Venice Commission regarding the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) amending the Justice Laws.

"We are preparing to notify the Venice Commission both on this Ordinance and on Ordinances No. 90 and 20 which have been issued despite the recommendations of the Venice Commission. We will make the notification of the Venice Commission through the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, following the same procedure under which we managed to notify the Venice Commission on the Justice Laws and the Criminal Procedure Code, too. (..) We set out, as a goal, to adopt the notification document on Monday, at the latest, namely the arguments on which the notification is laid and, next week, to formalise the demarches at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe level," Orban told a press conference.

According to the PNL Chairman, the Ordinance adopted by the Government for amending the Justice Laws represents "a defiance" to every Romanian and the partners at the EU level.

He brought to mind that the Liberals requested the Ombudsman to file an unconstitutionality challenge in this case.

"We do it because we are forced, because the Ombudsman is the only institution in Romania which can start the prior constitutionality control in case of emergency ordinances. Perhaps Ciorbea wakes up," Ludovic Orban stated. He added that the resignation demarche of Victor Ciorbea from the Ombudsman office was resumed in Parliament.