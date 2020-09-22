Orban: Speed of implementation of relaunch measures, satisfactory, given administration that does not take risks

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the implementation speed of the measures approved by the Government in the Economic Recovery and Investment Plan is "satisfactory", given the administration that "does not take risks, has no entrepreneurial spirit and can be persuaded with difficulty to participate in this process with conviction."

"We have adopted dozens of measures in an extremely short period of time, measures that are applied for the first time, that have not been applied before, state aid schemes, because almost all the measures adopted are state aid schemes that had to be approved by the European Commission. For each of these schemes through which we secured the financing we had to wait 2-3 months, 5 months, 6 months, because otherwise, if we had not received the approval of the European Commission, the money would have been given in vain, the companies would have had to to return the money. We are moving at a satisfactory pace, from my point of view, all the more so as we have a bureaucracy, an administration, that does not take risks, has no entrepreneurial spirit and can be persuaded with difficulty to participate with conviction in this process," Ludovic Orban explained at the online debate "Upgrade Romania - Economic Recovery Plan, after six months of pandemic crisis,"organized by DC Media Group.

He said "there is no electoral reason to prevent the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Investment Plan".

The Prime Minister also referred to the financing program for SMEs in areas affected by the pandemic.

"The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment has started implementing the SMEs financing program from the billion euros resulting from the use of the increased flexibility of the European funds. Of course, it is not entirely in line with requests from the business environment. We, there, have thought of supporting, in particular, the economic areas most affected by the restrictions imposed during the pandemic, and so we established, so to say, the CAEN codes for the companies that can benefit from these funds. We can't please everyone, obviously, but we have other programs through which we can support the business environment. You can't always meet all the demands," Orban said.

He added that the National Liberal Party can discuss with "any rational partner who is lucid and who takes into account economic realities".