Orban: Stocks of protection materials were zero; we have contracts signed, we will develop production capacities

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Thursday, that Romania did not have the necessary stocks of protection material in the healthcare system, but contracts were signed in this sense and a series of Romanian companies will initiate production procedures.

"We are employed in an effort in which we involved all the entities that have the capacity to obtain protection materials, equipment, in order to ensure the necessary materials. (...) the stocks existing through law, which should have been ensured through legal provisions to be prepared to combat an epidemic, were zero. (...)" the Prime Minister maintained.

He mentioned that the Government will support the companies that have the effective capacity to make these products.

"We have, at this moment, signed contracts. Already different categories of products started arriving and, slowly but surely, we will have Romanian companies manufacturing these products (...) which are extremely sought. (...) We will develop production capacities in Romania and will support the companies that have the effective capacity to make these products," Orban said.

