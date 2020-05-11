Orban: Transport infrastructure must develop at miraculous speed

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday, in Curtea de Arges (northwest of Bucharest), that investments in the transport infrastructure are a priority for the Government, and they have to develop "at miraculous speed".

"From our point of view, the priority is represented by investment in infrastructure, transport infrastructure, which should develop with a miraculous speed. We want to build, to tie the historical provinces, to increase cohesion, to ensure the capitalization of the potential for Romania's economic development through ensuring a transport infrastructure at European standards without neglecting any type of other major investment project in infrastructure - the communications infrastructure, the healthcare infrastructure, the energy infrastructure," said Orban.

The Prime Minister participated in the signing of the contract for the execution of Section 5 - Curtea de Arges - Pitesti of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway.