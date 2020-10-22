Orban urges USR to waste less energy on inventing conflicts with PNL, focus on fighting PSD

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party ( PNL), said on Thursday in Giurgiu that the reproaches made to the Liberals of the context of Florin Iordache's voting in as chairman of Parliament's Legislative Council are not justified, urging the Save Romania Union (USR), PNL's political allies, to focus instead on the fight against the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"It wastes too much energy; our opponent is PSD, with all the evils it brings to Romania. Our goal is to win the election, to defeat PSD and to get PSD out from the helm. (...) I think we have shown that we can collaborate - we won the elections in Bucharest together, we won together, for example, in Vrancea (...) I advise my younger colleagues to waste less energy on inventing conflicts with PNL and focus on our fight against PSD," said Orban.In the opinion of the PNL leader, there is no "scandal" between PNL and USR, as the real problem is the PSD promoting controversial Florin Iordache to this position."There is no scandal; both we and USR have attacked the election of Florin Iordache. The scandal itself is that a majority controlled by PSD and allies could make such an inept decision to put such a person at the helm of the Legislative Council. That is the worst thing that has happened in Parliament. Otherwise, I don't want to respond to comments that seem to me to be out of place," added Orban.