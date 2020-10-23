Orban: We communicate on COVID-19 as all European countries do

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday, in Iasi, that the Romanian authorities' way of communicating the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is within the European standard.

"We communicate as all European countries do. We do not have a different way of communicating. This is a relatively standardized way, which is widely used by European countries. Of course we have some restrictions due to the protection of personal data, GDPR. We have here a very strict regulation, including at European level, on the protection of personal data. Otherwise we communicate within the standards in which one communicates at European level," the prime minister told a press conference.Ludovic Orban was present on Friday, in Iasi, at the ceremonies for the investiture of County Council's president Costel Alexe and mayor Mihai Chirica.