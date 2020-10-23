 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Orban: We communicate on COVID-19 as all European countries do

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday, in Iasi, that the Romanian authorities' way of communicating the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country is within the European standard.

"We communicate as all European countries do. We do not have a different way of communicating. This is a relatively standardized way, which is widely used by European countries. Of course we have some restrictions due to the protection of personal data, GDPR. We have here a very strict regulation, including at European level, on the protection of personal data. Otherwise we communicate within the standards in which one communicates at European level," the prime minister told a press conference.

Ludovic Orban was present on Friday, in Iasi, at the ceremonies for the investiture of County Council's president Costel Alexe and mayor Mihai Chirica.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.