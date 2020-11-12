Orban: We haven't closed markets, we have suspended for 30 days operation of indoor markets

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the government, through the recently adopted restrictive measures, has not closed the markets, but has suspended for 30 days the operation of the ones indoor.

"Don't use the term market closure anymore. Once again I am telling you about markets, traditionally - I think we will do a photo exhibition with markets in EU countries - and it was the same with us, traditionally, markets are open spaces where those who produce goods meet those who want to buy goods, especially the agricultural markets. Usually, in our country, the markets were open spaces, it is true that some mayors, in order to earn more appreciation, (...) closed the markets, some closed them and turned them into commercial halls, they, in fact, no longer belong to the concept of the market that was defined, others were somewhat more reasonable and closed them with retractable walls, so that in the summer, when it is hot, they can remove the walls (...) If they had been wise and had used retractable walls, it would have been very easy to apply this measure. And a large number of markets still operate outdoor.We have not closed the markets, we have suspended for a period of time, 30 days, the operation of markets that are indoors, where there are no retractable walls," Ludovic Orban explained, when asked if the Government is considering changing the measure on markets.

The Prime Minister showed that the authorities have made all the necessary efforts in order to adapt to the new restriction.