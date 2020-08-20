Orban: We start legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the gov't, Parliament over motion of censure

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has taken the decision to start a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tabling a motion of censure against his cabinet.

"We have taken the decision to start the legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament regarding the tabling of this motion of censure," Orban said at the Parliament House.He added that a notification to the Constitutional Court (CCR) in this matter would be submitted on Thursday or Friday. A