 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Orban: We start legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the gov't, Parliament over motion of censure

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the National Liberal Party (PNL) has taken the decision to start a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament over the Social Democratic Party (PSD) tabling a motion of censure against his cabinet.

"We have taken the decision to start the legal conflict of a constitutional nature between the government and Parliament regarding the tabling of this motion of censure," Orban said at the Parliament House.

He added that a notification to the Constitutional Court (CCR) in this matter would be submitted on Thursday or Friday. A

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.