Orban: We will do additional PNDL3 after works on PNDL 1,2 completed

Ludovic Orban

National Local Development Program (PNDL) 1 and 2 programs will continue, and after establishing the local investment projects that are to be financed with European money through the financial year 2021-2027, but also through the National Resilience and Recovery Program, PNDL 3 will be implemented complementarily, PM Ludovic Orban announced on Friday in Suceava, according to AGERPRES.

At the same time, Ludovic Orban specified that the Government will issue a normative act for the extension by one year of the term of completion of the works on PNDL 1, so that the local authorities are not forced to return the money where the works have not been completed.

